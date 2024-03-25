Ice hockey | Kiekko-Espoo withstood the pressure of game seven – the reigning champion is playing for medals again

Kiekko-Espoo will face their familiar final pair Ketterä in the semi-finals.

Ice hockey Mesti's reigning champion Kiekko-Espoo is playing for medals for the third spring in a row. On Monday, Kiekko-Espoo defeated Turku's Tuto Hockey 4–1 and advanced to the semi-finals with a 4–3 win.

“We always believed in our own doing and knew that we were a better team. We were able to win this and move on,” Kiekko-Espoon, who played a strong series of matches Rasmus Toivainen rejoiced in an interview with MTV Katsomo.

Kiekko-Espoo, who will play in the SM league next season, got through the most difficult season of the match series. The team opened the quarterfinals with three wins, but then lost three in a row.

However, the historic fourth loss did not come, so no Mestis team has yet lost a playoff series from a 3–0 lead.

However, Kiekko-Espoo let Tuto close to the record. Only Kiekko-Espoo and Jukurit have lost three games after a streak of three wins, but eventually won the match series 4–3.

Jukurit kept their favorite surface against Kiekko-Vantaa in the spring of 2016, continued to the semi-finals and finally said goodbye as Mesti's champion.

The same is possible for Kiekko-Espo this year.

K-Espoo–Tuto 4–1 (match series 4–3) Kiekko-Espoon's Rasmus Toivainen (left), celebrating his 2–0 goal, played a strong quarter-final series. Nooa Nyman joined Toivainen's joy. See also Van der Plas to Rutte: 'This is why people are tired of the old politics' On the rise: Rasmus Toivainen, who made his league debut at HIFK in the fall and moved to Espoo in January, is among the surprises of the quarterfinals. Toivainen scored two accepted and one rejected goal in five matches. In the invoice: Kiekko-Espoo defended its goal closely throughout the match series. Behind Petteri Rimpinen or Jani Lampinen, only 0–2 goals were scored in six games out of seven. The fifth game of five setbacks was the only exception.

Kiekko-Espoo started scoring in 24:05, when Arttu Tuomaala turned the game around with his possession of the puck in the middle area and broke into the shooting position from the wing Janne Hämäläinen passed by Jere Huhtamaa with his accurate shot.

Hämäläinen dunked the puck from point b into the front corner of Tuto's goal past the defender Aleksi Anttalainen blanket.

Kiekko-Espoo doubled their lead after a nice pattern. Golden helmet Roope Elimäki offered across Terry to Andyand Erno Hopponen played a runaway puck from Andi to Rasmus Toivainen.

“Yes, that winning goal always tastes good. It's good to move on,” he said.

Toivainen shot the puck into the goal a moment after Huhtamaa had kicked the goal out of its place while trying to make a save, and the hit in 34:53 was accepted after video inspection.

According to the rules, the goal can be accepted if the defending player moves the goal from his position before the puck crosses the goal line from a point that is between the goal posts in their normal position.

The hit of the surprise of the spring, who rose to the Espoo team's first team in the middle of the match series, was born just like that.

Terry And scored Kiekko-Espoo's third hit in the seventh quarter-final behind Tuto Jere Huhtamaa. In the situation of the picture, however, Huhtamaa took a longer shot.

Strongly Kiekko-Espoo, who appeared in the seventh game and overcame the pressure of game seven, solved their first Mesti playoff series at home on Monday.

Seven previous playoff series have been decided in Imatra (2), Kokkola, Kajaani, Forssa, Turku and Joensuu. Now Kiekko-Espoo got to celebrate a place in the semifinals in front of 3,273 spectators.

Terry And darkened Tuto's evening after Miro Keskitalo had tackled Jesse Vuorela off the puck in the middle zone. And ran away From Oskari Siiki and dunked the puck into the goal from a drive through in 51:27.

Karri Forsblom the overtime goal shot crushed Kiekko-Espoo who returned to the goal and again made a great save Petteri Rimpinen dreams of a clean sheet, but the 3–1 reduction was ultimately a thin consolation for Tuto.

The last nail in Tuto's coffin hit Jaakko Heikkinenwho moved the puck into an empty goal Niko Kivelä mixed Aatu Laakson from preliminary work in 57.47.

Kiekko-Espo's Niko Kivelä (right) and Tuto's Simon Suoranta fought hard on Monday. Kivelä primed the fourth hit of “Kivikova” with his opening win of his own end. Suoranta, on the other hand, made a great mask in front of Petteri Rimpinen in Tuto's only hit.

“Rock hard” will start the semi-finals on Wednesday as a guest of Imatra Ketterä, their two finals pairs from the previous spring. Espoo will play for the first time on Friday.

According to Toivainen, Kiekko-Espoo will head to the semi-finals with a good mood.

“It's really good to continue on Wednesday on the away field,” he said.

In the second semi-final pair, Iisalmi's Peli-Karhut and Kokkola's Hermes, who knocked the Jokers out of the summer vacation, will meet.

Four wins are required for a place in the finals.