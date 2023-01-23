Ice hockey | Kiekko-Espoo, who dominates the Mestizo, is piloted towards the League: “Let’s carry out our own plan”

Kiekko-Espoo is aiming for League level for the 2024–25 season. CEO Aku Kallonen says that in the first season the team should be self-sufficient, but potentially successful.

When most attention in the public has turned to the possible return of the Jokers to the domestic ice rinks, the construction of their own long-term League project has continued in Espoo.

The athletic side is starting to get in decent shape. Kiekko-Espoo leads Mest by 16 points over Imatra’s Ketterä, which has played two games less.

In terms of finances, Kiekko-Espoo made a profit of one thousand euros in the last fiscal year, i.e. practically a zero result, with a turnover of just over 600,000 euros. This season, the turnover will rise to approximately one million euros. The audience has attended this season’s matches on average around a thousand, at best a good 2,300.

“In terms of the general average, it is important in terms of aiming for the League that you don’t have to take a leap of one thousand percent”, says the CEO of the Espoo club Aku Kallonen.

The goals are still higher even in the Mestis era. Next season Kiekko-Espoo will play at the second highest league level anyway. No new teams will be admitted to the league next season, and Kiekko-Espoo itself has repeatedly talked about promotion only for the 2024–25 season.

“I believe that it is even possible to double the audience average for next season. Espoo’s puck audience, social media and traditional media are getting more interested all the time”, believes Kallonen.

Skull admits that the jump from Mestis everyday life to Liiga everyday life is big in hockey. The current turnover is less than half of what should be used in the league for the player budget.

Even though in the League, for example, TV money comes into play, more and more partners and paying customers need to be found in Espoo in order to meet the Liiga’s license conditions for the sake of the economy.

“The player budget of 1.5 million euros is the minimum. We want a potentially successful team that utilizes its own pipeline of players right away for the first Liiga season.”

Kallonen says that an analysis of the League’s expenses is done constantly. Estimates are made in addition to the required player budget, for example, how much the travel expenses would increase at the major league level.

Regarding the league, for example, the future of the series system and the number of teams are repeatedly on the surface. In Espoo, it has been interpreted that the matter is not up to them to decide, so no energy is used to think about it. The effort is just to meet the criteria yourself. Kallonen says there is communication in the direction of the League when necessary.

“We are carrying out our own plan, which we started working on already in 2018,” Kallonen sums up Kiekko-Espoo’s plans.

There is no need to worry about the hall in Espoo. Built in 1997, the home hall known as the Metro Arena served when the Blues played in the League.

The Blues’ league sky was interrupted in the spring of 2016 by bankruptcy, which was waiting around the corner for a good time. League ice hockey did not take root in Espoo so deeply that the club would have been saved, although success was reasonably good enough.

Kallos has strong faith that long-term work will bear fruit for Kiekko-Espoo.

“We wouldn’t do the project otherwise. We are confident that we will now build a strong foundation and manage the financial side in such a way that investments and player acquisitions make sense. We don’t compromise on quality, but the activities must be ours and put sports and values ​​first.”