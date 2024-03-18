Ice hockey | Kiekko-Espoo took a step towards the medal games – only a historic thaw would prevent a place in the semi-finals

Kiekko-Espoo forced Tuto into a situation from which no one has emerged in Mestis.

Ice hockey Mesti's reigning champion Kiekko-Espoo took a huge leap towards the medal games on Monday.

K-Espoo defeated Tuto Hockey from Turku at home 2–1 and already took a 3–0 lead in the quarter-final series. A place in the semi-finals is secured with four wins.

“Of course it's a good feeling. An important victory for us, a bit like that defensive victory. We were able to fight for 60 minutes”, Kiekko-Espoo's hero goalkeeper Petteri Rimpinen said in an interview with MTV Katsomo.

Rimpinen, who is only 17 years old, has made excellent saves throughout the quarterfinals. The youngster's save percentage is an insanely high 96.92. He has conceded only two goals in three matches.

“You can always improve. That's what we strive for all the time,” said Rimpinen.

He made 23 saves on Monday and also got help from the defense. The best example of this was seen in the second set, when Erno Hopponen blocked by throwing himself Valtteri Virtanen goalscoring intentions.

“Maybe I don't have more to contribute to that than being a warrior like that,” Hopponen laughed to MTV Katsomo during the second break.

Kiekko-Espoo primed his third tie for the semi-final spot with two handsome overpowering hits built by the strength of the entire five.

Joni Piipponen directed Roope Elimäki input Jere Huhtamaa behind midway through the opening set and Marcus Kallionkieli doubled the lead at the end of the second period just outside the end zone Juuso Jämsen's input.

In the opening goal, the puck moved to Elimäe Juho Koivusaari, Joonas Larinmaan and Miro Keskitalon through. Koivusaari played on the wing for Larinmaa and moved to make a mask in front of the goal.

Larinmaa continued to the line for Keskitalo, who turned to b-point Elimäe.

They primed the 2–0 hit with their puck movement Janne Hämäläinen and Joel Pietilä and continued the pass to Jämsen Arttu Tuomaala.

Tuto reached the goal in 48:34, when Oskari Siiki transferred Karri Forsblom a loose puck saved by Laukoma and Rimpinen into the Espoo goal.

“The opponent comes hard at the goal, and you can wrestle with yourself a bit, but that's great. Spring is a great time,” said Rimpinen.

K-Espoo–Tuto 2–1 (match series 3–0) On the rise: Joni Piipponen, who directed Kiekko-Espoo's opening goal, stretched his scoring streak to four matches already. Piipponen scored in the final round of the regular season in Forssa and in all Tuto games. In the invoice: Tuto's chances for the medal games are non-existent. No Mestis team has ever advanced at any point in the playoffs after first winning with a 0–3 loss.

History strongly supports Kiekko-Espoo, who finished fourth in the regular season, for the next place. No team has taken four consecutive victories in the Mestis playoffs after first losing 0–3.

Kiekko-Vantaa has come closest so far in the spring of 2016. Mikkelin Jukurit won the first three quarter-finals, but K-Vantaa took the next three and tied the series. Jukurit eventually progressed to the semi-finals with a 4–3 win.

Before this spring, 40 quarter-final series have been played in the best-of-seven system during ten seasons. Only seven of those streaks have stretched to seven games.

Kiekko-Espoo and Tuto will play their fourth quarter-final match on Wednesday in Turku. A possible fifth match would be played in Espoo on Friday.

Rimpinen stressed after the match that in the Espoo camp you have to keep “your horses shut and not start thinking about anything”. However, the goalkeeper said that he knows how to pack a series of matches.

“The same game we've had now, and we'll defend closely. It will take care of us,” he said.