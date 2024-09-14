Ice hockey | Kiekko-Espoo shocked TPS again after 26 years – the upstart opened their winning account in the SM league

Hockey|Kiekko-Espoo came from two goals behind to draw level in Turku.

Kiekko-Espoo shocked Turku Palloseura in the spring of 1998 by knocking the winner of the regular season of the SM league to the summer vacation already in the quarterfinals. Kiekko-Espoo advanced to the medal games and finished fourth.

A lot has happened since then. Kiekko-Espoo changed its name to Blues and disappeared from the map due to financial difficulties in 2016. In between, it was seen that Blues owned until 2012 Jussi Salonojan Espoo United, and then the new parties started building the new Kiekko-Espoo.