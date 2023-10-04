Ice hockey | Kiekko-Espoo prepared a request for clarification, which would have forced the Liiga into a tight spot: “It would have been king without anything else”

The people of Espoo put the SM league against the wall.

Ice hockey The SM League surprised on Wednesday by announcing that it is ready to receive new license applications for the 2024-2025 season.

The deadline for license applications is October 31st.

This is how the SM league overturned the decision of its extraordinary general meeting in June, according to which it will not accept license applications for the next season.

According to Sanoma’s information, the background to the most recent decision is the pressure created by Kiekko-Espoo, when the club was ready to make a request to the Consumer and Competition Authority for an investigation, whether the SM league’s June decision violates the competition law.

In the summer, Kiekko-Espoo informed the SC league board that the club is ready to proceed with the matter through the kkv. Kiekko-Espoo had already made a request last fall about the criteria it must meet in order to enter the SM-Liiga.

Expert in sports law Olli Rauste says that if Kiekko-Espoo had made a clarification request to kkv, it would have had “nothing else”.

“There could have been an order from the Competition Authority that Kiekko-Espoo must be included if it meets the criteria. At least it should have been evaluated,” says Rauste.

The SM league clubs could also have had to pay a penalty fee if the market judgment had issued a verdict for violating the Competition Act.

Kiekko-Espoo does not want to publicly comment on the matter.

On Thursday, the club will hold a press conference where it will open its financial situation. Kiekko-Espoo made losses of 397,000 euros with a turnover of 950,000 euros in the last fiscal year.

This year, Kiekko-Espoo has expanded its owner base and made a financing round, which aims for an increase in the season 2024–2025.

Research manager of the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority Hannu Raatikainen says that the Competition Authority has consulted Kiekko-Espoo on the subject.

“We have heard their views on the previous policy, which they were not satisfied with,” Raatikainen comments, but says that no official request for action has been made.

Second potential rising team Jokerit not going to apply license for the SM league for the 2024–2025 season, even if the recent decision of the series makes it possible.

“Not even ten games have been played for Mest and we are starting to talk about the league application. We don’t have a need to mess around with the matter, but we want to proceed according to the plan”, the chairman of Jokerie’s background company Mikko Saarni comment.

Kiekko-Espoo’s plans were reported earlier Häme Sanomat.