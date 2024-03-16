Ice hockey | Kiekko-Espoo opened the women's hockey finals with a win

HIFK was 0-0 in the final opening.

16.3. 17:53

Kiekko-Espoo–HIFK 3–0 (wins 1–0)

Kiekko-Espoo with a 3–0 home victory over HIFK in the women's hockey final match series, captured the first of the required three points for the championship. The team played skillfully in front of 436 spectators in a draw and decisively beat HIFK in the overpowering and underpowering game goalkeeper Tiia Pajarinen reaching the button performance.

“Pajarinen played really well, took even the last places”, K-Espoo defender Minnamari Tuominen praised.

The home team got their offensive mill started quickly, partly fortunately. HIFK goalkeeper Miia Vainio was surprised at 7:00 a.m. when Elsa Talvitie continued with the puck bounced off the skate with his back towards the goal behind Vainio.

“Even happiness has to be earned. Elsa (Talvitie) has been training really hard and has developed nicely. Our triple court is the best in the entire league”, praised Tuominen.

At the end of the opening set, a good ten minutes after the previous hit, K-Espoo doubled their run away with superiority. Konkar defender Tuominen scored the match 2–0 with a show of skill. Tuominen accurately controlled the situation on the blue line and shot the puck irresistibly into HIFK's goal with his wrist from behind the mask.

“I don't want to put the puck in the first block. We had a great goal-scoring game, at least Villilän Tea was there”, Tuominen described.

The people of Espoo in a bear dump

Finalist couples in comparison, K-Espoo went through the regular season almost without injuries. HIFK, on ​​the other hand, suffered from several decision players being on the sidelines throughout the season, but now they have everything in their ranks.

One significant difference between the two is. The rink in Espoo's Tapiola second hall is tiny compared to the Pirkkola hall used by HIFK in home games.

“Half of the season's games are in the familiar home arena. But we gained a lot of experience in the semi-final series in Kuopio against KalPa on the big ice field”, Tuominen explained.

On the way to the finals, K-Espoo crushed their opponents without defeat. HIFK, on ​​the other hand, experienced a few losses, which prompted the team's head coach Saara Niemen to mention that the sleeping bear has now been awakened. On Saturday, the people of Espoo were alert and witty enough that the skills of a stubborn opponent were tamed.

“We are here in a bear forest, so to speak. Now let the same thing continue,” Tuominen said.