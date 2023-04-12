Ice hockey | Kiekko-Espoo once again advanced to the Mesti finals

Kiekko-Espoo defeated JoKP directly in four matches in the semifinals.

JoKP–K-Espoo 0–3, wins 0–4

Domestic Kiekko-Espoo, who won silver last year in the men’s second level of hockey in Mestis, will play in the finals of the series again this spring.

In the long run, Kiekko-Espoo, which is looking for league promotion, reached its final place by defeating Joensuu’s Kiekko-Poja in straight matches 4–0.

In the decisive fourth match, K-Espoo claimed a 3–0 away win against Joensuu.

Walter Ignatjew needed 33 saves to keep a clean sheet against Kiekko-Espoo. Anton Ollikainen scored the winning goal in the second period, and in the final period he secured the victory by scoring the visitors’ third goal.

With his six goals, Ollikainen now shares the top spot in the playoff goal exchange with three other players.

In the finals we may well see a repeat of last year. In the second semi-final pair, reigning champion Imatran Ketterä leads Rovaniemi Kiekko with a 3–1 win.

The final spot is on the line for Ketterä for the first time on Thursday in Imatra.

“Shouldn’t we find a couple more gears in the machinery”, believed Kiekko-Espoo’s head coach Tomas Westerlund In an interview with C More after securing the final place.

Regardless of the opponent, the first final match will be played in Tapiola at the Metro Arena a week from now on Wednesday, April 19. Four wins are required for the championship.