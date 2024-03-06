Ice hockey | Kiekko-Espoo is finally returning to the SM league – Jere Lehtinen: “There is heart and emotion here”

The legends of Kiekko-Espoo are happy about the club's league position.

Kiekko-Espoon chairman Amy Rubinstein uttered the words at the club's press conference on Tuesday, which warm the Espoo puck community.

“We are happy to say that in the 2024-2025 season we will play league hockey in Espoo. We are really happy that the issue was reached,” said Rubinstein.

A player legend who ventured out into the world from Kiekko-Espoo Jere Lehtinen50, reacts to the news emotionally.

“There is a lot of heart and emotion involved in this. I received my hockey education in Espoo. It's really great that the league place was sealed,” says Lehtinen.

The news also warmed up another Kiekko-Espoo player legend, who played five seasons in the SM league with the club Sami from Nuuti, 52.

“I wasn't involved in raising Kiekko-Espoot to the SM league in 1992, but still this feels very good now,” says Nuutinen.

Nuutinen is a hockey player from Espoo. He played in Kiekko-Espoo in the 1st division in the seasons 1988–1990, but was in the HIFK organization just at the time of Espoo's promotion to the league.

“ “It is important that there is a player path here that also enables league play.”

He returned to Kiekko-Espoo right away for the club's first league season. Nuutinen, who works as a regional coach for the Ice Hockey Association, firmly believes that Kiekko-Espoo's current league project can succeed, even though the history of ice hockey in Espoo is sad.

After the 1997–1998 season, Kiekko-Espoo's name changed to Blues. Blues went bankrupt in 2016.

Jussi Salonoja founded Espoo United in the same year. The club played in Mestis, but Taival went bankrupt already in the spring of 2018.

“I have the impression that this new Kiekko-Espoo has been patiently built without unnecessary haste. That's why I believe in this project”, says Nuutinen.

Kiekko-Espoo's new representative team started playing in the 2018–2019 season in the Suomi series. For the 2020–2021 season, Kiekko-Espoo was promoted to Mesti.

Jan Långbacka is one of Kiekko-Espoo's legends.

Martti Merra64, coached Kiekko-Espoo when the club was promoted to the SM league in 1992. He received the fresh news about Kiekko-Espoo's league place with great joy.

“It really warms the heart that this is happening again after 32 years,” says Merra, who works as Espoo's sports director.

“The junior team from Espoo deserves its flagship in the league.”

There is the same opinion Jan Långbacka, who was part of Kiekko-Espoo's 1992 rising team and served as the team's captain in the first league seasons.

“Espoo deserves a league place and there should be a league club in Espoo if you think about the junior work, which has traditionally been good here. It is important that there is a player path here that also enables league play,” says Långbacka.

“ “Kiekko-Espoon should get more profit from the ice hall events.”

In Merra's opinion, the Kiekko-Espoo project is now built on a solid foundation, when Junior clubs EPS, EKS and Blues Juniors combined their activities and continued under a common name.

“Linking to the community is easier now, when all the juniors feel that they belong to the same club”, says Merra.

“That's why I believe that more people will come to the arena than before. The bottom is wider”.

Merra also trusts that companies from Espoo will join the Kiekko-Espoo bandwagon.

“I don't think Finland's biggest companies will get involved in that, but there is a lot of potential in that next layer,” says Merra

There are also challenges, the legends of Kiekko-Espoo are also aware of that.

“Kiekko-Espoon should get more profit from the ice hall events. The hall company and other entrepreneurs now take their own margin from the euros spent by the spectators,” says Merra.