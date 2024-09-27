Ice hockey | Kiekko-Espoo collapsed – direct talk from the conkartähti

Hockey|Fourth defeat of the autumn for Kiekko-Espo.

Heikki Liedes, 31, is a two-time Finnish champion and Kiekko-Espoo’s profile acquisition. Picture from the opening match of the season against HIFK.

Mika Moilanen HS

27.9. 21:23

HPK–Kiekko-Espoo 5–2

Kiekko-Espoon profile acquisition Heikki Liedensen the return to his old home hall could have gone even better in Espoo.

Liedes’ breeding club Hämeenlinna Pallokerho took its first full point pot of the season by defeating the league’s top seed quite clearly. The 5–2 win was HPK’s second of the fall.