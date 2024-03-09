Ice hockey | Kiekko-Espoo acquired expertise in its office – an interesting opportunity for Jukka Holtar

Jukka Holtari works with sports director Kim Hirschovits in the start-up phase of the Kiekko-Espoo League project.

Ice hockey Kiekko-Espoo, which is promoted to the league next season, has strengthened its ranks, but not on the field but on the office side. Kiekko-Espoo's payroll is joined by a familiar figure in Espoo's hockey Jukka Holtari. The club announced the matter on Saturday.

Holtari, 62, works together as the director of sports By Kim Hirschovits with Kiekko-Espoo in the start-up phase of the Liiga project. Holtar's title is advisor to sports activities. Holtar's contract is valid until August.

“I have great respect and appreciation for “Hole” and his work for Suomi-kieko. In the team's building, we want to get the wheels turning right away, and joining “Hole” will serve that perfectly,” Hirschovits commented on Kiekko-Espoon on the website.

Holtari has been involved in the construction of Espoo ice hockey in the 1990s and 2000s, for a total of ten years. In the years 2019–2021, he served as Jukurei's director of sports.

“Espo ice hockey has offered me work and development opportunities at different stages of my career. I have been a part of the developing Kiekko-Espoo before and I am proud to join now to strengthen Kiekko-Espoo towards the league cup,” Holtari said on the club's website.

League confirmed the price of Kiekko-Espoo's league share on Friday. The Espoo club, which will return to the league next season, will pay 2.2 million euros for the league share. The payment period is five years.