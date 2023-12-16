Carolina bowed out at home to Nashville. Goalkeeper Antti Raanna is going through a difficult period.

Carolina Hurricanes led the Nashville Predators at home in hockey NHL 2–1, 4–2 and 5–3. However, the match ended with Carolina's defeat in overtime with 5–6 goals.

And Carolina's Antti Raanta that of Nashville Kevin Lankinen made 25 saves.

Lankinenka was hardly completely satisfied after conceding five goals, but Raanna's performance in particular raised big questions about the adequacy of his current level, even though Carolina's defensive play left a lot to be desired.

Raanta also made a few nice saves in the match and temporarily kept his team in the game in the third period. Jeremy Lauzon however, equalized and in overtime by Filip Forsberg the direct shot surprised Raanna.

Predators from Finnish field players Juuso Pärssinen (1+1) scored the opening goal of the match, which slipped to Raanna in a special way. Pärssinen also got an assist on Lauzon's 5–5 goal.

Carolina scored points Sebastian Aho (1+0), which shook Carolina's 4–2 lead in the second period. The goal was born when Brent Burns cut off Nashville's attempt to go on the offensive in offensive blue. Shortly after this, Aho served To Seth Jarviswho still had the nerve to give it back to the Finn, whom Lankinen didn't have time to meet.

Raanta has conceded no fewer than 23 goals in his last five matches.

“This is not because of him, we were not good today. We weren't bad, but we were just a little soft, a little late and a little too easy opponents,” Carolina head coach Rod Brind'Amour said.

Antti Raanta is not playing as well as he would like.

Raanta has six wins from 14 matches in the early season with a save percentage of 85.4. The average number of goals conceded is 3.61.

Local reporter Cory Lavalette reports the messaging service in Xthat Raanta looked “very depressed” in the locker room after the match and that his teammates tried to comfort the Finnish goalkeeper.

For Lanki, the match was the ninth of the season. Juuse Saros Lanki, operating in the shadows, has four wins with a save percentage of 89.5 and an average of 3.28 goals conceded.

Also Texas was treated to goals when the Dallas Stars beat the Ottawa Senators 5-4.

Dallas' Finnish defenders Esa Lindell (1+0) and Miro Heiskanen (1+0) succeeded in scoring. Roope Hintz (0+1) served deliciously in the opening set To Joe Pavelskiwho overpowered Dallas' 1-2 reduction.

Ottawa had time to lead by two goals at the beginning of the match. Stars' number one hitter Jake Oettinger let both pucks launched towards the goal behind him and hurt himself a little later, when Scott Wedgewood came between the posts.

Ottawa had time to lead not only 2–0 but also 3–1 and 4–2 before Dallas rose.

The loss was the third in a row for the Senators. The team that started the season with big dreams has only 11 wins and 22 points from its 25 matches. Dallas is roasting in the West as the second in the Central Division in the wake of Colorado.