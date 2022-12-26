Ice hockey | Kemell, the goalkeeper of the Young Lions, had to be an extra attacker – commented on the matter to Discovery

Joakim Kemell got more responsibility as the match progressed.

Young Lions head coach Tomi Lämsa surprised before the match by naming Joakim Kemellin as an extra striker for the opening match.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper did not fit into the four playing chains, although before the tournament he was considered one of the most important players in the team.

The Nashville Predators’ NHL promise got some responsibility in the four chain at the beginning of the Switzerland match and performed cheerfully.

In the third set, he became the first team of the Young Lions by Brad Lambert in place of.

With Kemell was asked in an interview with Discovery how it was justified for him to become the 13th attacker.

“I don’t really know any particular reason other than that you have to be able to keep up the workload every day and earn a place in the lineup.”

Kemell was asked if he thought he would sit in the blanket chain for the entire match.

“My nature is such that I always want to get on the field. If you show it there, you will get there.”

The Young Lions’ tournament got off to a rough start when the underdog Switzerland defeated Finland 3–2 after extra time.

Chemistry was booked last summer at the NHL booking event as the 17th player. This season, he has scored eight goals for JYP in the SM league.

In the opening match of the Young Lions, Kemell did not score any points.

Finland’s matches continue immediately on Tuesday against Slovakia.