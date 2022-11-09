Ice hockey | Kekäläinen is puzzled by Columbus’s miserable performances: “We have thought our heads off”

The Columbus Blue Jackets are last in the NHL.

NHL hockey league Columbus Blue Jackets, who entered the season with high hopes, are in last place in the league, with 12 games behind them. The dark start of the Jackets, who had only three wins, continued last weekend in Tampere, when the Colorado Avalanche beat Columbus twice.

Like many others, the Finnish GM of Columbus Jarmo Kekäläinen is wondering: what has gone wrong in a team that got stronger during the summer With Johnny Gaudreau and your lathe Patrik Laine with an extension contract?

“I wish I could point the finger (where the fault is). Then the matter could be easily rectified, and coaching probably has a bit of the same feelings,” says Kekäläinen of The Athletic website in the interview.

“We have pretty much the same squad as last year, and we were much better for most of last season than what we’ve shown now (this season). This team has a lot more potential than it has shown in these first twelve games of the season.”

Of course, bad performances have led to questions about the change of the head coach, as usual in professional sports. However, Kekäläinen is not kicking Brad Larsen off. GM knows that “culprits” for difficulties can easily be found.

“Everyone is demanding the coach’s head on a platter. But it’s not that simple. We all need to look in the mirror, starting with me. I am the one who is responsible for what is on the ice (players) and the group (coaching) that leads them on the ice. That’s the starting point, and I’m going to analyze everything we do,” says Kekäläinen.

“The players are the ones who implement the systems on the ice. They also have a responsibility. And I can assure you that we have thought our heads off why we have played so badly in most matches.”