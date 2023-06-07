Ice hockey | Kekäläinen defends his Russian co-player and American freedom of choice

Jarmo Kekäläinen signed Ivan Provorov for the defense of Columbus.

Sunrise

in the NHL thundered the first big trade of the summer, when the Columbus Blue Jackets acquired Ivan Provorov From the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 26-year-old Russian defender has previously been rumored to have been in Kekäläinen’s sights.

The last seasons of the defender, who was called seventh in the summer 2015 booking event, have left much to be desired.

In addition, in the season that ended, Provorov drove himself into the eye of a commotion. He refused to participate in the warm-ups at the Flyers’ pride event because the team’s jersey had a rainbow logo on it.

Provorov justified his decision with his religion. He is Russian Orthodox. The church’s connections with the country’s administration are close, and the patriarch Kirill has, among other things, justified Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by fighting “against Western liberal values”.

The Athletic asked Kekäläinen if he took Provorov’s activities into account when making the deal.

“I think the great thing about America is that everyone has freedom of choice and freedom to their own point of view. We have always been an organization that promotes diversity and inclusiveness, and we will continue to do so,” commented Kekäläinen.

It was expected that Kekäläinen will strengthen Columbus’s defense in the transfer market.

When the team already has Zach WerenskiKekäläinen sees that the team now has the balls well in the oven.

“Moni right’s kit looks pretty good with those guys,” Kekäläinen said.

Kekäläinen said that negotiations had been going on for some time, and that Provorov was already liked in Columbus during his booking year.

Kekäläinen paid Provorov for the 22nd round of the 1st round of the summer booking event, which Columbus received Joonas Korpisalo and Vladislav Gavrikov after leaving for Los Angeles at the transfer border.

In addition, the Blue Jackets will give a second-round pick from either the summer of 2024 or 2025. Columbus still has the third pick of the 1st round for this summer’s pick.

The Kings were also the third party to the deal, which took 30 percent of Provorov’s salary into their account.

It has been reported that Kekäläinen has also made another hire that caused a stir, as Sportsnet reported last week, among other things, that Mike Babcock is Columbus’ future head coach.

Columbus’ finished NHL season went badly wrong from the start. The team remained the jumbo of the Eastern Conference.

Read more: Russia runs the NHL the way it wants – and it’s a shame for hockey

Read more: The NHL’s Pride buzz is swelling – the brothers playing in Florida were left out of the warm-ups

Read more: The NHL guard stayed in the locker room – he refused to wear a Pride-themed shirt