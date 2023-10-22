Ice hockey | Kasperi Kapanen’s performance is praised – Aleksander Barkov scored a great goal

Kasperi Kapanen’s first power point of the season came spectacularly.

of the St. Louis Blues Kasperi Kapanen scored two goals against his former club Pittsburgh Penguins.

With their 4–2 win, the Blues caused the Penguins their third loss of the season in five games. The sheetrocks themselves now have two wins from four games.

Kapanen’s first assist point came when he started Jake Neighbours In the second period of the 2–1 goal. The spectacular performance was described on Blues’ YouTube account as jaw-dropping.

The Finnish winger’s second assist came in the third set, when he passed in the middle zone To Brandon Saadwho shot back accurately to make it 4–1.

Kapanen, 27, moved to the Blues in the middle of last season, when the Penguins placed him on the waivers list, i.e. the so-called to the transfer list from which the Blues picked him up.

In the spring, Kapanen got significantly more responsibility in St. Louis than in Pittsburgh and played 23 matches quite well with 8+6. The beginning of the season has been overshadowed by the suspicion of aggravated drunk driving that became public in September. The case is scheduled to be heard in the district court next February.

Sunday The glowing performances of the round played the night before in Finnish time also included Alexander Barkov goal in the Vancouver Canucks net.

Barkov coffeed the goalkeeper Casey DeSmith in total and equalized to 1–1.

However, the Canucks claimed a 5–3 away victory over Sunrise. In addition to his goal, Barkov got an assist by Sam Reinhart For 2–3 reduction.

Florida, who played high points throughout the early season Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen still couldn’t get their point taps open. Also known as the basic package Niko Mikkola remained without power markings.