Many hope for income-based fines in North America.

Ice Hockey League playing in the NHL Kasperi Kapanen the drunken driving conviction and the Finnish fines practice also recently made headlines in North America.

On Thursday, Kapanen was fined 108,700 euros in the district court of Pohjois-Savo.

Among other things, a journalist working for the sports media The Athletic Chris Johnston shared message service X, i.e. former Twitter, IS news and comments on fines.

“Kasperi Kapanen has received a fine of 108,700 euros, or about 117,000 US dollars, for the drunk driving that happened in Finland last August,” Johnston wrote.

Johnston's the message was actively commented on in X.

“It should be like this everywhere. It would make many stop drinking and driving,” wrote one.

“I'd like to see income-based fines for North America,” another author commented.

“An Uber ride would have been much cheaper,” remarked a third.

“The richer you are, the more you pay. It should be the same everywhere,” insisted the fourth.

Outrageous Kapanen, convicted of drunk driving, plays for the St. Louis Blues. The number one newspaper in the area St.Louis Post-Dispatch consider the judgment fresh.

The newspaper reminded its readers that fines in Finland are determined according to income and mentioned that Kapanen did not have to travel to the trial.

Kapanen, who is on the injured list, trained on Thursday Jake Neighbours and By Brayden Schenn alongside and possibly return to the lineup Saturday in Buffalo.

A French-language newspaper published in Canada Le Journal de Québec wrote that Kapanen avoided prison, but had to open his wallet.

The newspaper characterized the fines as heavy and reminded that, like the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, fines in Finland depend on annual income.

Kapanen was caught in a speeding raid on Siilinjärvi's Nilsiäntie at the beginning of August after driving his Porsche into the police radar at a speed of 67 kilometers per hour in an area with a fifty-speed limit.

Savon Sanomat according to Kapanen blew into the screening breathalyzer a result that exceeded the readings of gross drunk driving. There was 0.82 milligrams of alcohol per liter of exhaled air.

In the police car, Kapanen blew into the precision breathalyzer, and the result was 0.56 milligrams of alcohol per liter of exhaled air, which corresponds to readings of 1.25 per thousand.

At the time of the incident, according to the police, there was good driving weather and normal traffic.