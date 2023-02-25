Ice hockey | Kasperi Kapanen was picked up from the NHL’s transfer list to St. Louis

The Blues have had a difficult season.

Vancouver

Kasperi Kapanen moves to St. Louis Blues.

Kapanen, who played in Pittsburgh, was placed on the NHL’s waivers list on Friday, i.e. the so-called to the transfer list. His contract was thus freely available to other clubs for 24 hours.

The Blues have had a difficult season. There are 13 points on the way to the playoffs, and both the results and the games have been weak lately. St. Louis has already given up, among other things, its captain From Ryan O’Reilly and about his long-time top striker From Vladimir Tarasenkowhose contracts are on hiatus in the summer.

In the past season, Kapanen scored 20 power points (7+13) in 43 matches. In his career, he has scored 172 (70+102) points in 364 games in the NHL regular season.

Kapanen’s contract is valid until the end of next season and eats up $3.2 million from the salary cap.