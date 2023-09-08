Ice hockey | Kasperi Kapanen apologized for his suspected gross drunk driving

The St. Louis Blues released a statement about Kasperi Kapanen’s suspected aggravated drunk driving.

Ice hockey player Kasperi Kapanen the employer St. Louis Blues published a statement in the morning about the Finnish player’s suspected gross drunken driving.

Short release included both Kapanen and the club’s GM by Doug Armstrong comments.

“Last month, I made a misjudgment that is unacceptable, and I take full responsibility for my actions. I apologize to my family, the Blues organisation, my teammates and the fans. I understand the seriousness of my act and I will do everything to earn my trust back,” Kapanen commented in the press release.

He told about Kapanen’s suspicion of drunk driving Over Thursday evening. According to Yle, the suspicion of aggravated drunk driving has been brought up in the district court of Pohjois-Savo on August 23. The case is scheduled to be heard in the district court in February 2024.

The Blues released their announcement on Friday morning.

“Today (Thursday) we received information about the case regarding Kasperi Kapa. I have spoken to him and his agent. We are disappointed in his misjudgment and trust him to make the necessary changes so that he does not find himself in a similar situation in the future,” Armstrong said.

Kapanen, 27, has been playing in the NHL since the 2015-2016 season. Before the Blues, he represented the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The forward’s current contract with the Blues still covers next season. The Finn’s annual salary is 3.2 million dollars.