Kasper Kotkansalo is involved in Kiekko-Espoo’s return to the league map.

Kiekko-Espoon’s Kasper Kotkasanlo learned enormous humility and gratitude through injuries.

Kiekko-Espoon the name returned to Finnish national ice hockey in 2018.

The first match of the team, which started from the Suomi series, was played in August, when the team met in a show-like manner Camilo Miettinen in the farewell match of the Espoo constellation.