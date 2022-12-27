Ice hockey | Kasper Halttunen, chasing his first league goal, hit HIFK in the Spengler Cup

Kasper Halttunen is of reserve age for the NHL next summer. This season, he has been able to play his first league games.

Career the first league goal is a memorable moment for a hockey player. Helsinki IFK’s arrival center Kasper Halttunen is chasing it next year, but the first goal scored in a competitive men’s match has been scored since Tuesday.

With his goal, Halttunen brought HIFK to a 2-2 tie against Örebro in the Spengler Cup played in Davos, Switzerland.

But is the Spengler Cup enough for the puck to be taken back as a souvenir?

“I don’t know, at least I haven’t received it yet. At least the first league goal will be taken,” Halttunen said by phone after the game.

Halttunen hit the puck right past Örebro’s goalkeeper by Jonas Arntzen under the nose, and the puck flew into the goal. The pass points were scored by the wing forwards of the chain Kristian Vesalainen and Juha Jääskä.

“A willful goal,” said Halttunen about his hit.

In the opening set Halttunen’s goal was HIFK’s last, but Örebro scored three more times. The last hit was an empty net.

Even though there were no Swiss teams in the match, there was a good turnout of spectators and there was enough atmosphere.

“It was great to play here. There was a lot of good in the game. Special situations need to be improved”, Halttunen reflected.

The 17-year-old forward is predicted to be the highest Finn to be booked at next summer’s booking event. At this point, the shots have been in the latter half of the first round.

The 190-centimeter Halttunen has played 15 games in the League. The goal account has yet to be opened there and the number of assists is only one, but the adaptation to the men’s games is constantly better. At first, the most difficult thing was to understand that there is less space and the struggles are tougher.

“Yes, according to men, jumping is a big step at first. There is a lot to do to be able to play to your strengths. In the last games, it has been able to do that and the result could have come,” says Halttunen.

League games are an opportunity to show that the level is already sufficient for men’s games. Halttunen believes that it is good for the booking event.

“If you can play well there, score when necessary and improve, of course it will have a positive effect. I haven’t thought too much and stressed about what the scouts think. I do work every day and try to improve. We’ll see in the summer if there will be a reservation.

HIFK will play against Switzerland’s Ambri-Piotta on Wednesday. The final result of the match will decide the continuation of the tournament for the people of Helsinki. Everyone continues from the initial series, but after that the tournament ends with a loss. If HIFK wins on Wednesday in regular time, the games will cross, as Ambri-Piotta beat Örebro on Monday.

The group winners from the groups of three teams get a direct place in the semi-finals. The second teams play against the third teams in the second group, and the winners of these matches go against the first teams in the semi-finals.

The winners of the semifinals will play for the tournament win in the finals, which will be on New Year’s Eve.

HIFK will play against Ambri-Piotta on Wednesday at 4 p.m. C More will show the match live.