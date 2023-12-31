Sunday, December 31, 2023
Ice hockey | Karri Kivi got a new washing machine from Slovakia

December 31, 2023
in World Europe
Ice hockey | Karri Kivi got a new washing machine from Slovakia

Karri Kivi will become the head coach of HC Nove Zamky.

Finland one of the most famous hockey coaches Karri Kivi has been hired as the new head coach of HC Nove Zamky, who play in the Slovakian premier league, club announced on Sunday.

Nove Zamky said that they fired those responsible for coaching Erik Caladin and by Lubomir Hurtaj after the team sank from last to last in the series.

“I am happy that we reached an agreement with Karr. He is an experienced coach who has achieved excellent results in his home country of Finland and at the international level as well”, club manager Imre Valasek stated.

Kivi, 53, coached Ässät to the Finnish championship in 2013 and Nuoret Leijonat to the World Cup gold the following year. Kivi has also coached Ilves in the SM league and Trakor Chelyabinsk in the KHL.

