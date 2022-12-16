Ice hockey | Kärppi’s number one goalkeeper Blomqvist was injured – “Let’s see what the situation is”

Tappara defeated Kärpät and continued his wild streak.

Tampere

Flies head coach Lauri Marjamäki worries increased on Friday in Tampere, when the Oulu team’s first goalkeeper Joel Blomqvist had to leave the rink already after the opening set in a 3–2 hard-fought loss to Tappara.

“Unfortunate thing again, it wasn’t the first time. Let’s see what the situation is,” said Marjamäki.

Replaced by Blomqvist Leevi Meriläinen saved five tough shots in the winning shootout and otherwise kept the people of Oulu in the game with his saves. Meriläinen also stopped Kristian Tanunsen 3.5 seconds before the end of overtime.

Tappara, who advanced to the semi-finals of the Champions League CHL last week, continued their wild streak in the domestic league, as the Tampere team has lost only once in the last 11 matches.

Tapparalle shot with the advantage of a 1-1 draw Niko Ojamäki already scored his 10th goal in eight games, including the CHL.

“It’s good that it has started to hit between the posts. The guys make it really easy for me. Overpowering has also started to work, it has been the important piece,” said Ojamäki.