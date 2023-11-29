Ice hockey | Kärppie’s NHL reinforcement played alongside Auston Matthews – now his playing condition is missing

Kärppie’s new NHL signing Nick Ritchie looked more like a laid-back teddy bear than a dangerous power forward in his league debut.

Tapparan and the biggest interest in the Kärppie’s match on Wednesday focused on how the Oulu team’s new Canadian forward Nick Ritchie27, appears.

When Kärpät published Ritchie’s contract last Saturday, the first thought was, how is it even possible that an NHL player of that level arrives to play in the SM league?

In terms of seafaring, the league has rarely seen such a tough acquisition in the middle of the season – practically only during the NHL lockout seasons.

On paper, the power forward who played 481 regular season games and scored 186 (82+106) points in the NHL in Anaheim, Boston, Toronto, Arizona and Calgary should be a really tough factor in the SM League.

The potential of Ritchie, who is in his prime as a player, is perhaps best described by the fact that in the 2020–21 season, Ritchie was acquired by Toronto with the idea that he would take over in the first chain, who then moved to Edmonton by Zach Hyman the place by Auston Matthews alongside.

However, it quickly became clear that Ritchie was not meant to be a first-team player.

“It was great to be able to play for my favorite club. Although his visit to the Leafs was short, the little boy’s dream came true. It was a tough thing for me and also for my family,” Ritchie summed up his NHL game in Toronto.

See also Economy - The unemployment rate fell in Latin America, but the global crisis fuels informal work This cross stick lead to Ritchie’s penalty.

Ritchie sought an NHL spot from St. Louis this fall, but the displays weren’t enough for a contract. According to information from North America, the reason was that the attacker’s skating speed was no longer fast enough.

“After the NHL camp, I’m looking for a longer place to play for this season. I wanted to be in a good league with a team that has a chance to succeed. Kärpät fulfills these criteria very well,” Ritchie explained his decision.

Ritchie is a frame of mind – 191 cm and 105 kg – who commands respect with his mere being. He knows how to protect and handle the puck well and shoot hard.

When he was at his best, in the SM league he could tackle the opponent’s Pakit to the side and park like a tank to the opponent’s goal to wreak havoc.

Or win duels near the wings and pass the puck to his teammates.

Against Tappara on Wednesday, there were not even glimpses of these qualities.

“I came to Finland on Monday, before the Tappara game there was only one training session. My clock is still messed up, I’ve only slept intermittently so far,” said Ritchie.

External by essence, Ritchie is still far from his peak condition. With his round cheeks, he looks more like a teddy bear than an elite athlete.

“It’s been seven months since the last reality show. Getting the right feel for the game takes time. I believe my playing will improve match by match.”

Ritchie’s debut was a celebration of Tappara.

Kärppi’s head coach Lauri Marjamäki didn’t want to evaluate Ritchie’s performance after the opening game.

“It wouldn’t be fair to him. As the season progresses, I expect a strong game from him near the wings and in front of the goal. As a type of player, he brings much-needed diversity to our team.”

Against Tappara, Ritchie also had to deal with rule interpretations. In the opening set, he got iced by a cross stick and a hit.

“The first was my own stupidity, but in the second the opponent’s racket came out of the hands a little easily. We need to familiarize ourselves with different situations in more detail, what the line of referees in the SM league is.”

Game-wise Ritchie praised the league as fast-paced.

“I immediately got to see where the top level of the series is going. I got the feeling that hockey is more tactical here than in North America. Even about my own team’s way of playing, I still only knew a few main principles.”

Perhaps this is why Ritchie seemed lost at times. Cooperative game of chain friends by Connor Bunnaman and Kasper Björkqvist was still groping with.

“I believe that already in a week, our game will look much better when we get more experiences together.”

See also Golf | Kalle Samooja followed his little son's instructions and produced a top performance Marko Anttila described his new teammate as a “moron”.

When Ritchie arrived in Finland, the thermometer in Oulu showed a good 20 degrees below zero.

“I’m used to roughly the same type of climate in Canada. The cold didn’t bother me in that sense.”

Ritchie’s the answer to the question of what has been the highlight of his NHL career reveals a lot about his career.

“Anaheim’s first round pick as the 10th player in 2014 and my first NHL game in 2015.”

After those, Ritchie has accumulated a lot of experience, he has had a lot of opportunities, but he has not been able to make his final breakthrough in any NHL club.

In Kärpi, he has a chance to become a star if he is ready to get himself in top shape. It won’t happen right away, but spring is still a long time away.

Among the Kärppi players, he performed the most cheerfully against Tappara Marko Anttila believes that people from Oulu still have a lot of joy from Ritchie.

“After all, the man is such a strong brat – downright tough, that he must be difficult for the opponents to hold down. We just have to be patient and wait for him to get in his best playing condition”, Anttila predicts.