Ice hockey | Kärppien's Nick Ritchie punched the player on the ice: an eight-match ban

Nick Ritchie's violence happened in the TPS match on Wednesday.

Ice hockey Oulu Kärppien, who play in the SM league Nick Ritchie received an eight-match ban for extreme violence. The SM League's disciplinary delegation announced its decision on Friday.

Ritchie got into a tough fight in the TPS-Kärpät match on Wednesday, December 28. He punched TPS, who was lying on the ice outside the game situation, several times with his fist in his hand Markus Nurmea. Nurme's helmet had come off his head when Ritchie had knocked Nurme from the neck down, pressing him to the ice, the report of the disciplinary delegation states.

When the linesman came between the players, the hitting stopped. However, even after that, Ritchie once again hit the rising Nurme on the head.

In the match, Ritchie received a five-minute suspension and a match penalty.

Disciplinary delegation states that Ritchie committed unilateral, intentional and non-spontaneous violence.

Regarding the game suspension, the disciplinary delegation states that such an activity does not belong to hockey in any way. The disciplinary delegation considers the fact that Ritchie hit Nurmea on the neck, after all, as the reason for increasing the duration of the ban.

The fact that Ritchie continues to hit in a situation where the opponent is lying on the ice only to protect himself from future blows is considered to be an aggravating circumstance.

Ritchie can appeal the decision to the Sports Legal Protection Board.