Ice hockey | Kärpät acquired an AHL forward – Ässät recruited a Canadian goalkeeper

It’s a busy Monday in the SM league.

Kärpät of Oulu said on Monday that the attacker Tuukka Tieksola moves to Kärppi on loan for the rest of the season.

Tieksola, who debuted in the Kärppie SM league team at the age of 17, has represented Carolina Hurricanes’ farm club Chicago Wolves in the AHL this season. In 40 matches, his balance is 4+11=15.

In May 2021, Tieksola signed a three-year rookie contract with the Hurricanes.

Kärpät also said that the goalkeeper Karolus Kaarlehto moves to Sweden on loan. Kaarlehto plays for the SHL team Timrå IK for the rest of the season.

HPK informed that Konsta Kapanen arrives on loan from KalPa for the rest of the season. Erkka Seppälän loan from Kiekko-Vantaa has been extended for the rest of the season.

Kapanen has played in KalPa’s U20 team, IPK’s Mestis team, and SM-iiga in KalPa and Tappara. In the league, Kapanen has scored 5+4=9 power points in 17 matches.

Cody Porter will move to Äss for the rest of the season, the Pori club announced on Monday.

The 25-year-old Canadian has played 21 matches for Mest this season with a save percentage of 92.2. He has played one match on loan in the SM league in Tappara with a percentage of 92.3.