Ice hockey | KalPa's goalkeeper Juha Jatkola scored a goal

Juha Jatkola scored a goal and got an assist in KalPa's 5–1 win.

Epiphany the highlight of the puck round was seen in Kuopio, where KalPa's young goalkeeper Juha Jatkola succeeded in scoring. Jatkola commented on his sensational hit on MTV.

“When the opponent took the glove off, the other head referee said that if the glove comes on, he won't stop the game to try to score. It didn't hit the glove, but I still tried, and it happened to go in,” Jatkola said on MTV after the match.

Jatkola was asked if scoring a goal was a dream or a dream for the goalkeeper.

“Well, of course, of some kind, but it's not my full-time job. I prefer to stop pucks. Now it started better than in training”, Jatkola smiled.

The young man did not directly remember that he had tried a trick before.

“Sometimes I'm so lost in my head that I don't realize that there's an empty goal.”

