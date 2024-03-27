Ice hockey | KalPa is one win away from a giant surprise – a full hula baloo in Kuopio

KalPa from Kuopio defeated Ilves for the third time in the quarter-finals of the League and is one win away from the semi-finals.

Sword and Ilves met for the fourth time in the League quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The people of Kuopio finally won the colorful struggle with a score of 4–2. KalPa is now only one win away from the semifinal spot.

There were enough events in the fight already from the opening set. Lynx attacker Matias Mantykivi received the command to shower after beating KalPa Lasse from Lapland with a club on the wrist.

The Ilves camp strongly protested the verdict. Lappalainen was not seriously injured in the situation.

For a long time, it seemed that Ilves would level the match series at 2–2, when Eemeli Suomen led the fight with a 2–1 hit in the second set.

The referees calmed the players of KalPa and Ilves in the fourth quarter-final match.

However, KalPa's tenacity was rewarded in the third set. First Andreas Okany tied the match in 52.51 and finally by Matyas Kantner a fierce shot in 57.10 turned the match for the home team.

The visitors' head coach Antti Pennanen regretted his team's ice count after the match. He considered Mantykivi's expulsion as a harsh sentence.

“Too much ice was taken. It messed up our gameplay. Undeniably, it must be said that the vito's coolness leaves one to think about. Yes, it was a harsh sentence,” Pennanen stated.

The match series continues on Friday in Tampere. At that time, Ilves has a place of forced victory.