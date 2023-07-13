Ice hockey | Kalle Kangas was surprised by the NHL reservation – the sudden departure to Pittsburgh did not go smoothly

Joker’s Kalle Kangas received an NHL booking in June. That started an interesting trip to Pittsburgh.

Hockey Pledge Kalle Kangas18, had already given up hope in the closing moments of the NHL draft in June.

He thought he would be left without a reservation, but the Pittsburgh Penguins took the Finnish defenseman in the seventh round as the second last player of the opportunity with number 223.

“At that point, I didn’t even follow the whole event anymore. My friend then said that the guy is booked”, Kangas recalls a happy Thursday evening.

Kangas did not believe his friend’s words. They were at a puck camp in Kuopio organized by the agency, and Kankaa’s friend had been bullying his friend all evening.

“Many times he lied that I was now booked, even though it wasn’t true. This time I no longer believed until he showed me the evidence on his phone screen,” Kangas laughs.

Reservation after that, things started to happen at a furious pace. Complications were not avoided.

“About ten minutes later, they already called from Pittsburgh and asked if I could fly to the place the next day for the development camp of young promises and get to know the organization,” Kangas says.

It was late in the evening, but with his agent, Kangas booked a flight from Kuopio to Helsinki at 5:50 in the morning, from where the puck promise would quickly continue his journey behind the rapako.

At this point, the first problem came to the fore: Kanka’s equipment was in the ice rink in Kuopio. It was very late.

“The plane tickets had already been bought. That’s when a little panic struck that the watchman was already sleeping. We quickly started to figure things out with the agent, and luckily, getting the equipment was arranged.”

Kalle Kangas was reserved for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Fabric traveled to Helsinki, where he had time to hang out at home doing laundry. At home, he decided to check one more time that all the equipment for the important trip was definitely with him.

“I told dad that I’m going to check the equipment one more time. At that point, I noticed that, damn it, another knee pad has been left in Kuopio.”

“Then we went to pick up new knee pads from the puck shop, even though it was already getting to the airport.”

The knee pads were arranged, but the adversity continued.

Arrived in Pittsburgh, Kanga and another Finn who traveled to the camp Emil Järventieta, 18, was in for a nasty surprise. Their flight had made a stopover through London, where the duo’s game equipment had been left. The equipment was delivered to the Finnish players only at the very end of the camp.

“For a few days at the camp, we only got on the ice for the last game. Of course it was sad, but it was great to even get to the most important game tournament to show your skills.”

The Finns, who were left without game equipment, trained and took part in tests outside the ice. Of course, we tried to find suitable equipment for them until the very end.

“I agreed Yevgeny Malkin used and new skates, but they didn’t quite fit. They were a bit big. They were custom models, so they only fit certain feet,” Kangas says.

When Kangas finally got on the ice, he felt that he had given good performances to the NHL club.

“I got a lot of energy from it myself. I realized that I can do it.”

The trip, which included several kinky situations and coincidences, eventually exhausted the young puck promise.

“Fatigue struck on the way back when there was a six-hour layover in London. It made me sigh that the last few days had been fast, movie-level action.”

Fabric next season will represent Jokeri in Mestis. Last season, he played in Joker’s U20 team.