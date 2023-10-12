Ice hockey | Kalervo Kummola’s wish for the future of the SM league did not come true – he wonders about one thing

In Kalervo Kummola’s model, the hockey league could have included teams from, for example, Tallinn and Riga.

Prolonged hockey influencer Kalervo Kummola is pleased that the management of the SM League made significant decisions.

The Ice Hockey Championship League said at a press conference on Thursday evening that the series will open and the qualifiers will return in the spring of 2025.

Kummola was once the first CEO of the SM League in 1975–1987.

Were the decisions overall good?

“It’s good that a decision was made. There started to be external pressures to the extent that something had to be done. When looking, for example, at the stands of the Jokers. I watched SaiPa’s empty stands one night, so it probably couldn’t have lasted that long,” says Kummola in an interview with Sanoma.

The real qualifiers are back. What do you say about that?

“It’s good. Another option would have been a league of 10+10 teams, that there would have been two series under the league. The level would probably have remained higher there. It could have included Tallinn and Riga.”

In the future, there will be a maximum of 16 teams in the league and there will be no such division into two. How about quantity?

“It’s definitely the maximum in one series. No more than that in any case.”

What is the meaning of the decisions?

“A big decision for the SM league and Mestis. Promotion is as sweet a situation as winning the championship. It has been seen when there were. This model also helps Finnish puck a lot. Now not everyone can empty their teams at the end of January.”

Did you miss something?

“When this model was used once, and there were no two series, this is the best solution in my opinion. I understand that it was difficult for the under 16 teams to go. The only thing that left me wondering was that next spring there will be different rules again. They would have gone straight to the qualifiers. Now there were terrible speculations that [mitä tarkoittaa] ‘did well in Mestis for several years.'”

Overall, what rating do you give the SM league for the process?

“Well managed in the sense that the subject was not discussed much in public. Well managed to keep it a secret. However, this was a win for pucks. I probably wouldn’t have lasted much longer in that situation. There were still things left up in the air, such as the league license. For example, this considerable amount of money that has been demanded from the upstarts in recent years, whether it will continue like that.”