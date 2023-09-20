Ice hockey | Kalervo Kummola hopes that the Ice Hockey Federation will find a new chairman from within the sport

Kalervo Kummola says he was a little surprised by Harri Nummela’s decision to leave the position of chairman.

Finnish there’s quite a bit of turmoil going on in hockey’s leadership ladder. The latest big change was confirmed on Monday, when the chairman of the Ice Hockey Association Harri Nummela announced that he will not continue in his position when his third term as president ends at the end of the year. Nummela managed to serve as chairman for eight years.

Nummela’s predecessor, spent the years 1997–2016 as chairman Kalervo Kummola admits that the successor’s decision came as a surprise at least to some extent.

“It wasn’t a big surprise, but I was a little surprised by this final decision,” says Kummola.

“I talked to him last week about it. On the other hand, I understand the decision well. Even though I was on the job much longer, these days are so hectic that eight years is quite a long time,” says Kummola.

I’m rambling the presidency was marked by an exceptionally successful period in Finnish hockey. From 2016 onwards, Finland won two men’s world championships, Olympic gold and several world championships in youth series.

Nummela and the rest of the Jääkieksoliito management have also been the subject of harsh criticism. Part of the inner circle of the hockey team has felt that during Nummela’s presidency, the association has suffered from a bad leadership deficit and has been stuck in the glow of the prestigious championship success.

However, in Kummola’s opinion, Nummela’s era contained significantly more successes than mistakes.

“It’s such a public thing that it always splashes when plastering. However, I think he has done well. I give an overall grade of plus, even though I’m the wrong person to judge,” says Kummola.

“Of course, sporting success is not always terribly up to the chairman, but there has been a lot of it in his time. Otherwise, I could have made different choices.”

Harri Nummela served as chairman in 2016–2023.

In any case changes are coming, and lots of them. Along with Nummela, the Ice Hockey Federation is also looking for a new top sports director. Tuo pesti has been divided into three parts since 2020, when Rauli Urama left the job.

In addition, in the near future it will be necessary to choose who will pop up to fill in Jukka Jalonen huge boots to fill as head coach of the Lions at the end of this season.

“The ice hockey association is on a pretty stable footing, but of course there are quite a lot of changes ahead. It would be great if they could fill all the positions,” says Kummola.

“Nurminen, the long-time CEO, also left last year, and the chairman and head coach of the national team are also changing. There are quite a lot of changes going on.”

Served as CEO in 2010–2022 Matti Nurminen left last year to become the general secretary of the IIHF. It was replaced Sami Kauhanen.

Kummola does not speculate on the name of Nummela’s successor, but he does have one wish for the next chairman.

“I think in this situation, when there are so many changes, it would be good if the chairman could be found from within the sport,” Kummola states.

The new president of the Ice Hockey Association will be elected on November 25. The selection is made by the federal council.