Ice hockey | Kaapo Kako’s teammate spat at an opponent and was kicked out

New York Rangers’ K’Andre Miller was showered for spitting on Los Angeles Kings’ Drew Doughty.

Vancouver

of the New York Rangers Ryan Carpenter and Braden Schneider were in the team’s lineup on Sunday, but of them only Carpenter played one change and 13 seconds.

The Rangers narrowly won 5–2 over the Los Angeles Kings.

Schneider did not go on the ice, even though the Rangers ended up having to play most of the game with four defensemen. K’Andre Miller got a game penalty in the opening set and took a shower after spitting on the Kings Drew Doughty.

Miller is the Rangers’ second most effective defender this season with 6+24.

Niko Mikkola lute in defense for more than 25 minutes with a handsome power reading of +3.

Kaapo Kako assisted Rangers’ opening goal, which was Kid Linen nice composition.

Defender Schneider, whose health was guaranteed by keeping him in the replacement box, was sent to the AHL after the match, as expected.

The Rangers’ moves and fiddling with the salary cap are widely believed to be foreboding Patrick Kane transfer to New York in the coming days.

Patrick Kane has played his NHL career so far in Chicago.

The Blackhawks Club icon Kane, who won three championships with the club, has a contract that expires next summer.

There is a clause preventing the transfer in the deal, so Kane can choose which club he agrees to move to. Rangers is one of the favorites for spring success, and its ranks include Kane’s old radar pair Artemi Panarin.

When Rangers acquired earlier in February Vladimir Tarasenko, many assumed that Kane’s move to New York would not materialize. He himself commented on the matter surprisingly frankly and hinted publicly that he would have liked to move to Rangers.

Kane has scored 7+3 in his last four matches. The total balance of the season from 54 matches is 16+29. The US hockey superstar was on the sidelines of Chicago’s lineup against San Jose on Saturday.