Ice hockey Kaapo Kako’s funny outfit immediately caught the attention of the Lions’ dressing room

Kaapo Kako’s circle closes on the ice of the World Cup in Tampere. Now is the time to shine again as a star.

Tampere

May 2019. 18-year-old Kaapo Kakko is the most talked about hockey player in Finland as a whole. The super promise shines as the number one gun of the Lions World Cup gold team. The people are buzzing and the media is flaming. Speculation is running hot whether Kako would even become a historic NHL first-choice after the games.

May 2023. The 22-year-old Kakko arrives at the second World Cup of his career in a very different situation. Actually, Kakko has not basked in the star player spotlight once in the last four years.

Kako has already matured into a quality NHL player, but during the four seasons he spent with the New York Rangers, he has mostly had to settle for the role of a lineman.

Now the circle is supposed to close. Kakko wants to return to the spotlight at the World Cup in Tampere as a top solver.

“Definitely. That was one of the reasons why I came here. I knew that a bigger role was available,” says Kakko.

When the Rangers’ season ended last week in an opening round shutout against New Jersey, Kako didn’t have to think twice about going to the World Cup.

“It was an easy decision. I was prepared to play in the NHL for another couple of months.”

In the vigilant In Rangers’ lineup, Kako’s role has mainly been in the triple chain. In four years, there has been no issue with the number one powerhouse, and with the acquisitions this spring, the small square of the second powerhouse was also taken away.

“Four years ago, I would not have thought that my role in the NHL would be what it is now. Of course, even last season we had two top chains full of stars – and superior forces.”

“I consider myself a player who can make a difference. That’s why I came here. That I would get that good feeling again for myself when the game works.”

Returning to the World Cup after a four-year hiatus could very well turn out to be a watershed in Kako’s entire career. He has become more versatile as a player than last time, and now is an opportunity to restore his self-confidence to a high level for a long time.

“Back then in 2019, self-confidence was really high. When I went to North America, it hasn’t been at the same level. Not once has it felt like the game went on for a long time,” admits Kakko.

From the hook has matured over the last few years into even some sort of power forward. He has had to wrestle for himself in the world’s first league.

However, the soft hands and sharp game head have not disappeared anywhere.

“It’s quite clear that Kaapo hasn’t been able to play to his full potential in Rangers. I believe that he now has a pretty strong desire for the screen,” the head coach of the Lions Jukka Jalonen says.

“Kakko is an offensive player. He hasn’t been given such a role at Rangers, but he will be here,” promises Jalonen.

Return to the national team also enables Kako to return a kind of “secret weapon” to use.

At the Lions’ media conference, several players said that Kako’s exceptionally old shoulder pads caught attention in the locker room after Tuesday’s practice. The special protections of the NHL man also caused a small tizzy.

“They are a pretty old union model. They’ve been in use since we were very young, from about the age of 12,” laughs Kakko.

“I like that they are quite small and mobile, although they offer quite a bit of protection.”

Kakko played with these “strings” before the start of his NHL career also in his previous World Cups.

“They were taken away on the first day in the Rangers booth. Since then I’ve had pretty big and regular ones like that, but now I can use the old ones again.”

Kakko no longer pulls his old boots over a body that is exactly the same. He is physically like a different man compared to four years ago.

“Now I weigh it just over 90 pounds. Then, at the time of the previous games, maybe a little over 80. That means I’ve gained almost 10 kilos,” says Kakko.

“But these have been the years when you can gain the most mass.”

in Tampere Kakko naturally wants to help Leijon to the World Cup gold again with his own contribution. However, he is not afraid to say out loud that personal successes are also a big goal.

“Of course I expect goals and points from myself,” says Kakko directly.

2019 Kakko was Finland’s strongest goal shooter with six hits. Will it be broken now?

“Let’s try at least. Then I think I did them all right away for the first games. If only I could hit a little bit in the last games”, Kakko grins.