Ice hockey | Kaapo Kakko signed an extension contract worth four million dollars with the New York Rangers

Ice hockey player Kaapo Kako will continue his career in the upcoming season with the NHL club New York Rangers. Kako’s rookie contract expired last spring, but the team announced Thursday having signed a two-year contract extension with the Finnish striker.

Kakko has played in the NHL for three seasons, during which he has scored a total of 58 power points. Kakko was booked for the Rangers in the 2019 booking event, and he was the second booked player of the entire event. In 2019, Kakko was part of the Lions’ team that won the world championship.

Kakko Tienaa focused on NHL salaries According to the Capfriendly website $1.8 million in the first season of his contract and $2.4 million in the second. The total value of the contract is therefore 4.2 million dollars.