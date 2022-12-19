Ice hockey | Kaapo Kakko scored as the New York Rangers took their seventh win in a row

Kapanen’s assist gave Pittsburgh a temporary lead, but Carolina grabbed the win with a twist in the final game.

Ice hockey Played in the NHL as the only Finnish reinforcement in the New York Rangers shirt Kaapo Kako propelled his visiting team to a crushing 7–1 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks.

The second scored his team’s third goal in the last minute of the first period. He also got a power play point late in the third period on a goal by Braden Schneider.

In 33 matches, Kakko has now accumulated eight goals and six assists.

Chicago’s only goal in the match was scored by a Swiss Philip Kurashev at the beginning of the second period.

The New York Rangers are on a blazing hot winning streak, as the away game played on Sunday local time was already the team’s seventh consecutive win. The team’s previous loss was against the Chicago Blackhawks at the beginning of December.

Elsewhere the host Carolina Hurricanes beat the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 3–2.

The first two sets of the match were evenly matched, ending with 0–0 and 1–1 draws. Carolina’s American striker scored the opening goal at the beginning of the second period Derek Stepanthe equalizer late in the set by Pittsburgh’s Swede Rickard Rakell.

The match already seemed to end in Carolina’s defeat, when Kasperi Kapanen bait by Brock McGinn scored a 1–2 lead at the beginning of the third period.

Towards the end of the match, however, a complete turnaround was experienced, when Carolina first equalized and then took the lead against the American Brady Skjein and Canadian By Jordan Staal with scored goals.

Kapanen has accumulated five goals and now eight assists in 22 matches. After his hat-trick, Kapanen hasn’t scored in six straight games. The other Finnish players in the match had played in Carolina’s shirt Teuvo Teräväinen and Jesperi Kotkaniemiwho missed points.

Carolina Sebastian Ahon we still have to wait for the return to the ice. Suffering from a lower body injury, Aho last played on December 6. Aho, who has played 26 matches so far this season, has 11 goals and 16 assists.

Carolina’s goal in Saturday’s victorious 5–4 game against the Dallas Stars Antti Raanta warmed the bench this time.