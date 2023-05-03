Ice hockey | Kaapo Kakko said he was going to the World Cup to help the Lions

The World Cup starts on May 12.

Lions is getting at least one more NHL help for the World Championships in Tampere.

New York Rangers winger Kaapo Kako has told his club’s season-ending media conference that he plans to travel to the World Cup. Kako’s comments have been reported on Twitter by several North American journalists.

The Czech Republic is also getting help from Rangers when Filip Chytil is going to the World Cup.

The World Cup starts on May 12. Leijonat will play in the Czech Republic at EHT before the World Cup tournament.

Kakko played in the World Cup in 2019, when Finland won the World Cup gold in Bratislava.

They will also strengthen Finland in the World Cup Kasperi Kapanen, Joel Armia, Sakari Manninen and Olli Määttä. Patrik Laine fitness is an enigma. It has been announced that Laine will participate in the World Championships, but she had to miss the EHT due to an injury.

So far, the Ice Hockey Federation has not confirmed Kako’s joining the team.