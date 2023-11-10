Ice hockey | Kaapo Kakko in a dry pipe – New York Rangers tear a hard result

Kaapo Kakko has not managed to score during the early season. The New York Rangers are at the top of the Metropolis division.

New York Rangers continues its strong hold.

Peter Laviolette The Rangers, who took command in the summer, beat the Minnesota Wild 4–1 at home and are sitting at the top of the Metropolis division after winning ten of their 13 matches.

Rangers’ Finnish striker Kaapo Kako however, the dry season continued. The second has now played eight matches in a row without power points. In the season’s 13 matches, modest results 1+1 have been produced.

The Rangers got their power by Vincent Trocheck (1+2), Alexis Lafreniere (1+2) and by Artemi Panarin (1+1) from the attack chain.

In addition, he succeeded in scoring Blake Wheeler, who finally scored his opening goal in a Rangers shirt. Wheeler recently took Kako’s spot as the team’s first baseman Mika Zibanejadin and by Chris Kreider alongside. However, the goal was answered by a superior composition, where Kakkok also plays with Wheeler.

Kako’s early season chain mates Kreider and Zibanejad still haven’t quite gotten a result on a level playing field either. Kreider has 2+2 and Zibanejad 1+2 from the 5–5 game. However, Rangers, who have played matches with few goals, have lived strongly through their superior powers, and Kreider (6+1) and Zibanejad (1+5) have been closer to their familiar efficiency.

Lafreniere, who has played a lot alongside Kako in recent seasons, has taken a step forward and has now scored nine (5+4) points in 13 matches. Rangers’ superior point king is Artemi Panarinwho has knocked down 22 (8+14) pins in 13 matches.

Rangers goalkeepers Igor Shestjorkin and Jonathan Quick were sidelined due to injuries. Having spent the first season in the AHL, he has had a long career in the NHL role of a three-pointer Louis Domingue made 25 of 26 saves in his season opener.