Ice hockey | Kaapo Kakko hit again – the playoff battle took a sharp turn

Kaapo Kakko hit the pipe in the third game.

Seattle

New York Rangers Kaapo Kako scored his 17th goal of the season in the round of the night.

From a chain friend From Filip Chytil Kakko, who received the puck, charged from the b-point and surprised the Tampa Bay goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskywho was able to dig the puck from behind his back for the second time.

Kakko has now scored 39 (17+22) power points in his 78 matches of the season. The Rangers celebrated a 6-3 victory in their home arena at Madison Square Garden.

The match did not have a very significant impact for either of them. Tampa is in third place in the Atlantic division, and the Rangers are in the same position in the Metropolie division.

The Lightning will face Toronto in the opening round of the playoffs, and the recent loss was practically the final seal on the Leafs’ home advantage.

In the opening round, the Rangers will face their enemy the New Jersey Devils, who have a three-point lead with three games to play.

The West the playoff battle took a more dramatic turn.

The Winnipeg Jets had a chance to knock the Calgary Flames right to the brink of the gap in their head-to-head meeting. However, the Flames won 3-1 in Winnipeg and tied with the Jets.

Winnipeg still has the edge, having played a game less and won three games more in regular time. If the teams are tied at the end of the season, the number of direct wins will decide the team that ranks first.

Having played a game less than Winnipeg and two less than Calgary, Nashville is three points away from the Canadian clubs.

The end will be exciting, as the Predators still have away games in both Winnipeg and Calgary. It will play its other three games at home against the league’s top teams: Carolina, Minnesota and Colorado.