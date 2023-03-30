Ice hockey | Kaapo Kähkönen plays meaningless matches in the NHL’s tough team: “There’s no need to bother”

Goalkeeper Kaapo Kähkönen has seen in San Jose what it’s like to play NHL hockey in a team that doesn’t really play anything.

Vancouver

From what do you feel like playing meaningless games in the NHL in a miserable team? Finnish goalkeeper Kaapo Kähkönen is in such a situation in his career now.

For a long time, the San Jose Sharks represented by Kähkönen were among the long-term winners of the NHL’s Western Conference – especially in the regular season.

In this millennium, it had missed the playoffs only in 2003 and 2015. In the spring of 2020, the first season in 13 years without Joe Pavelskithe Sharks were also left out of them.

The same regular season result has followed the club ever since. Like last spring’s GM change and summer’s game moves by Brent Burns after the sale, it started to seem clear that the Sharks are moving into a time of rebuilding.

As expected, the shark school predicted to be on the tail end has been one of the worst teams in the league.

The home balance is really miserable and by far the worst quote in the NHL: only seven wins from 37 games.

In February, the Sharks had a slightly better streak, during which goaltender Kaapo Kähkönen also caught pucks with a better percentage.

Kähkönen’s statistics – a save percentage of 87.8 in 33 games and an average of 3.89 goals conceded – are clearly the worst in his short NHL career.

In previous seasons, he played for a playoff team in Minnesota. Kähkönen was traded to the Sharks last spring.

“We were able to play a really good game there. Of course, it was partially interrupted by the transfer limit, when a lot of people left and new players came in to replace them. There has been new learning. When there are a lot of new faces, it always mixes things up,” Kähkönen has been saying for the past couple of months.

The doors were closed when the Sharks gave up, among other things, their Swiss star About Timo Meierwho left for the New Jersey Devils in a giant trade.

“And when you’re officially out of the playoffs, sometimes it can be harder to go to games. It’s understandable and humane when there’s nothing to play with.”

However, Kähkönen emphasizes that the players play in the NHL. The lack of contributions shouldn’t affect you too much.

It is the responsibility of every professional to tear the concentration to the required level.

He considers it quite simple and has never been able to look for motivation in any special factors.

It’s just about the fact that winning is fun – and about professional pride.

“You have to understand that we are paid quite a lot here. Even in the SM league, good compensation is paid for playing hockey. You can’t always get caught up in not having fun,” says Kähkönen.

“I don’t think that can happen. It’s also pointless to worry that the coach or someone else should be preparing the players for the game. It’s up to each individual. You must always be ready when the puck falls on the ice.”

Kähkönen states that the toughest professionals differ from others in that nothing changes regardless of the situation.

“It also doesn’t matter what the assembly tag shows. You have to believe in the guy and trust that everyone will do their best, play the game no matter what. Winning always motivates.”

Kähkönen (pictured) has shared the defense responsibility with James Reimer.

At home In the SM league, there is talk every year about clearance sales and their “shamefulness”.

There is no such stigma in the NHL. In North American sports culture, its capitalist entertainment and money-making machines, i.e. the professional leagues, are built on a socialist salary cap and a reservation system that equalizes competition.

There has also been a lot of talk about the excessive number of teams in the SM league. As for the NHL, there is less discussion, although two new teams have joined in recent years – the Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken.

The expansion clubs have put in a fast pace for good positions. In terms of the whole, however, it has meant two additional teams that do not make it to the playoffs.

Maybe also more clubs whose management at the beginning of the season doesn’t even look for the playoffs, but hopes for a bad ranking and as good luck as possible in the reservation lottery. This is how we build success for years to come.

“Every time a new team enters a league, it knows twenty additional players. Compared to the previous season, are there 20 new players who should be in that league? It’s always hard to say,” Kähkönen ponders.

Kaapo Kähkönen won the Junior World Championship gold at the home games in 2016.

The downside to the numerous teams playing meaningless games is that, while in the SM League ten out of 15 teams make it to the playoffs, in the NHL only 16 out of 32 make it to the next round.

“I don’t have that much experience here yet. However, I can say that in any league it is difficult to reach the playoffs, but here it requires a lot.”

The points system is also such that bridging the differences is significantly slower, Kähkönen states.

The competition for the last playoff spots is still tight.

“It’s a sickly tough competition. It’s always great. Those teams’ last games before the end of the regular season are like the playoffs in terms of intensity and otherwise.”

Kähkönen and the Sharks’ season ends on April 13.

At least from the Finnish carpenters as well Ville Husson and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and most likely also Juuse Saros and Kevin Lankinen the season ends with the regular season.

With the GM of the Lions Jere Lehtinen and the head coach On Jukka Jalose there is, at least on paper, a choice of NHL goaltenders when the spring WC team is assembled.

After his difficult season, Kähkönen, who made a save in Jalonen’s U20 gold team in 2016, will not be the number one option on this list, at least not as a number one goalkeeper.

There has been no contact either.

“I haven’t really thought about it, but there hasn’t been any call or message. The sounds on the phone are on. I have to see,” says Kähkönen.