Ice hockey In the NHL, the Californian club San Jose Sharks has traded a Finnish goalkeeper Kaapo Kähkönen For the New Jersey Devils. New Jersey is all about trade message service in X.

In a deal made right at the transfer border, San Jose gets a Czech goalkeeper in their ranks Vitek Vanecek too. In addition, the Sharks receive the Devils' seventh-round draft pick for the 2025 draft.

Kähkönen, 27, had played the last season of his two-year contract in San Jose, it is reported on the NHL website. Before joining the Sharks, the Finnish player played for the Minnesota Wild.