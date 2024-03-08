Saturday, March 9, 2024
Ice hockey | Kaapo Kähkönen moves to New Jersey

March 8, 2024
in World Europe
Ice hockey | Kaapo Kähkönen moves to New Jersey

Before joining the Sharks, the Finnish player played for the Minnesota Wild.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Californian club San Jose Sharks has traded a Finnish goalkeeper Kaapo Kähkönen For the New Jersey Devils. New Jersey is all about trade message service in X.

In a deal made right at the transfer border, San Jose gets a Czech goalkeeper in their ranks Vitek Vanecek too. In addition, the Sharks receive the Devils' seventh-round draft pick for the 2025 draft.

Kähkönen, 27, had played the last season of his two-year contract in San Jose, it is reported on the NHL website. Before joining the Sharks, the Finnish player played for the Minnesota Wild.


