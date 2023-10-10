Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Ice hockey | JYP shelved Severi Lahtinen, convicted of rape

October 10, 2023
“Based on the verdict, the player’s actions have violated JYP’s core values ​​and operating principles,” says CEO Risto Korpela.

in the SM league the playing JYP has so far shelved its attacker Severi Lahtinen.

The district court of Päijät-Häme sentenced Lahtinen, 24, to two years in prison on Tuesday for the rape that took place in Lahti in the summer of 2022.

“Our club’s player has been convicted of a serious crime in the district court of Päijät-Häme. Based on the verdict, the player’s actions have violated JYP’s core values ​​and operating principles. JYP will clarify the related legal aspects of both the employer’s and the employee’s rights and will inform about its decision in the near future. The player has been moved aside from JYP’s activities for the time being”, CEO of JYP Jyväskylä Oy Risto Korpela said the club on the homepage.

The Pelicans grew up Lahtinen moved to JYP in 2020. He has represented the club in 154 league matches and scored 22+56=78 power points.

This season, Lahtinen played eight matches and scored 1+2=3 points.

Read more: The SM league hockey player was sentenced to two years in prison for rape

