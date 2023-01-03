Ice hockey | JYP scored four goals in the last ten minutes and left TPS without any points

“It’s not enough if you only play 15 minutes,” said TPS coach Jussi Ahokas.

Jyväskylä

Turku The ball club once again lost a three-goal lead in the hockey league, when JYP won 5–3 on their home ice on Tuesday. JYP scored four hits in the last ten minutes.

Last week, TPS lost a victory in Pori as a guest of Ässie. Two squats in a row were given by the head coach Jussi Ahokkan to hunker down.

“It’s not enough if you only play for 15 minutes. In professional sports, you have to learn what responsibility is and what is required to win games. We stopped playing in the second period. We messed around and made stupid, big mistakes. A big price was then paid for them”, Ahokas lamented.

For JYP, which is struggling for the last playoff spots, the rise from a losing position to a victory was delicious.

“Damn well, we turned the game around after a bad opening set. We deservedly got a slap on the neck in the locker room for that one. We weren’t ready to fight. Fortunately, we were able to tighten up the game and finally passed. Really big points for the team”, JYP’s golden helmet Jerry Turkulainen glowed.

In addition to Turkulainen, the powers of 1+1 knocked for JYP Severi Lahtinen. Canadian forward Reid Gardiner on the other hand recorded the points 1+2.

“In the opening set, the game was really slow, and we made big mistakes on the puck. In the third set, many players grew big and were able to stay on the puck. A very strong rise from the team and a big face wash. This will certainly bring self-confidence going forward”, the JYP pilot Jukka Rautakorpi your sum.