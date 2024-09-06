Ice hockey | JYP made a million loss during their festive season

Hockey|JYP explains the result with, among other things, “dramatic investments in the team and the events of the holiday season”.

Ice hockey The league club JYP Jyväskylä made a loss of 1.4 million euros last season. JYP Jyväskylä Oy’s turnover for the financial year was 7.2 million euros. Last season was the club’s 100th anniversary season.

The club explains the losing result websites according to “the fierce investments of the festive season in the team and the events of the festive season. The result was also affected by the general market situation and the increase in costs, as well as the random expense items that affected the result of the financial year.”

The turnover of operational activities increased by 200,000 euros from the previous fiscal year, but the club’s total turnover decreased by 400,000 euros.

JYP finished in 13th place in the League last season. The team collected 69 points in 60 matches and was 14 points away from the first round of the playoffs.

JYP announces that the player budget for the starting season has been cut to the level of previous seasons.

“Financially, the goal is to get back to the results of previous years.”