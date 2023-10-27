Friday, October 27, 2023
Ice hockey | JYP leveled up against HIFK – HS follows the league round

October 27, 2023
A round of five matches is played in the league.

Ice hockey A round of five matches will be played in the SM league on Friday. Helsinki IFK is looking for points from Jyväskylä, when JYP will face them.

The round has the feel of a local match. Ilves and Tappara are facing each other in Tampere and Ässät and Lukko in Pori in the Satakunta derby.

The other two games are Jukurit–KalPa and Kärpät–HPK.

HS will follow the events of the round starting at 18:30 in the tracking below this article.

