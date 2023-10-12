Ice hockey | JYP changes the goal song – rejected the song with the most uproar

Poju, who made Jypi’s goal song, characterized the woman who was a rape victim on social media in an understated way.

Ice hockey JYP, who plays in the SM league, changes its goal song.

The Jyväskylä club announced on Thursday that it will use it as its goal song from its next home match JYP is iron – song.

“It has been familiar and loved by many since the end of the 80s,” states JYP’s social media update.

In recent years, Poju’s song has played after JYP’s goals Whoops.

A boy, that is Pasi Heinonenfound himself in the middle of an uproar on Wednesday when he defended a JYP player convicted of rape in his social media update Severi from Lahti and characterized the victim of the crime in an understated way.

Heinonen later apologized to JYP.