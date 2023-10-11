Ice hockey | Jyp allowed rape suspect Severi Lahtinen to play – this is how the club boss commented on the matter

Jypi CEO Risto Korpela says that Severi Lahtinen, who has been convicted of crimes, is sidelined from the club’s activities for the time being.

SM league club Representing Jypi Severi Lahtinen was allowed to play in three league matches at the same time that the club knew he was accused of rape.

The matter has caused astonishment, especially now that Lahtinen, 24, received a two-year prison sentence for the case. The verdict was handed down on Tuesday.

CEO of Jypi Risto Korpela commented on Wednesday that Lahti had the right to practice his profession until the court finds him guilty.

According to Korpela, the club heard about the rape accusation for the first time on Friday, September 29, when the matter was also reported for the first time.

Lahtinen’s name was not announced publicly at that time.

Lahtinen was not in the lineup for that Friday night’s league match. However, he got back into the playing lineup on Saturday.

“Severi was absent on Friday for health reasons. We heard Lahtinen’s story after that. Of course we had the presumption of innocence. We can’t put ourselves above the judiciary and go and judge him,” says Korpela.

District court after the verdict, Jyp sidelined Lahtinen from the club’s activities.

Lahtinen’s sentence was reported on Tuesday, October 10. At the same time, it became known to the public that Lahtinen had been sentenced to a suspended prison sentence for aggravated drunk driving in April.

According to Korpela, Lahtinen had not voluntarily told anyone in Jyp’s organization about either case.

The CEO says that he heard about both crimes from a journalist on the same day they were reported.

“Nobody in the entire organization knew anything about it,” says Korpela.

“The cases surprised us. Of course, it also surprised us that we hadn’t been informed about them earlier,” he adds.

The club now intends to deal with both the rape conviction and the events concerning drunk driving in the same connection with Lahtinen.

“We will then go public when the issues have been dealt with. The actions are completely against Jypi’s values ​​and operating principles. He is out of Jyp’s operations for the time being,” Korpela sums up.

Päijät-Hämeen The two-year prison sentence given by the district court is not legally binding. Lahtinen announced on his Instagram account that he intends to appeal the verdict to the Court of Appeal.

The rape took place in June 2022 in Lahti. According to the prosecutor, Lahtinen raped his victim while she was sleeping.

Lahtinen has played in Jyp since the 2020–21 season. The attacker from Lahti has played in eight matches during the past season, in which he has scored one goal and provided two assists leading to a goal.