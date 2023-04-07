Ice hockey | Juuso Välimäki tackled Eeli Tolva, and there was rage: “The guys didn’t like it”

Emotions ran high in Seattle.

Seattle

Repeat The Seattle Kraken, who have been playing in the NHL all season, secured their first playoff spot the night before Friday, Finnish time.

The opponent was the Arizona Coyotes for the second time this week, who were on their last away trip of the season in Seattle since Sunday.

On Monday, the Kraken defeated the Coyotes 8–1. Now the final readings were a more moderate 4–1.

In terms of the events of the game, the twisting, which was fairly even, became intense in the final set. We also saw two fights, the latter of which was ignited when Arizona’s defender Juuso Välimäki tackled a Seattle forward in defensive blue Eeli Tolvanen over.

Välimäki attacked Tolvanen’s chain friend Yanni Gourden, who took a two-minute break from the violence. The Finnish former teammates from the junior national teams shouted at each other, and Välimäki also went to the ice shelf for blocking, because Tolvanen was no longer on the puck at the time of the tackle. Liam O’Brien and Will Borgen dropped the gloves.

Tolvanen commented on the situation after the match moderately.

“A normal tackle, nothing to do with it,” he stated.

“Of course, the game was 4–1 and they have been out of the playoffs for quite a long time. But a normal tackle, you always have to be ready to receive them. The guys didn’t like that and got in the way. Normal hockey,” Tolvanen said.

The game gets tougher as the playoffs get closer.

“Yes, you can see that there aren’t too many chances anymore. A lot of work has to be done for them. In addition, we have only had 1-2 fights in the whole season before now there have been 5‒6 in three games.

The Coyotes Matias Maccelliwho scored his team’s only goal, commented on the heated final set as follows:

“It shows that the dudes in the booth care when it comes to dunk. It’s a good thing that everyone is interested, and they don’t just give up and stop playing.”

The loss was Arizona’s ninth in a row.

Arizona now headed back home to play his three remaining games of the season. The Kraken will play in Chicago on Saturday, again on the road against Arizona on Monday and then twice more against Vegas.

After that, the playoffs begin.

“We have taken important victories. We lost a couple of winnable games, but the team has done quite well. There is a good buzz in the team as well as in the city,” Tolvanen said.

“Here, I don’t even care about my own points anymore. Our chain focuses on the overall game. Today we scored one goal. However, playoffs are a lot of defensive fighting, and our chain has played a good role in that. Let’s take care of ourselves and then strike back.”