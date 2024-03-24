Ice hockey | Juuse Saros saved zero and extended the streak – an important success for Kasperi Kapanen

Juuse Saros saved the win for Nashville. Kasperi Kapanen was involved in St. Louis' overtime goal.

Ice hockey Taalaliiga In the NHL, the guarantor of Nashville Predators' clean sheet was a Finnish goalkeeper Juuse Saroswho saved 22 times with his goal.

Nashville beat the Detroit Red Wings in an extremely tight match with goals 1–0. Nashville's second Finnish guard Kevin Lankinen was on flute shift.

Saros has prevented his team from winning four straight. In total, Nashville has won five matches in a row, while Lankinen has also been in top form.

Finnish goalkeepers have already accelerated their team to points in 17 games in a row. It is Nashville's club record and the NHL's longest point streak this season.

Red Wings goaltender Alex Lyon blocked 31 of 32 shots. Finished Nashville's and at the same time the only goal of the match Filip Forsberg.

The video attached to the story has a compilation of Saros' best saves against Detroit.

Nashville is tied for the playoff spot in the Western Conference and will face the trailing Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. With a win, Nashville would strengthen its grip on a playoff spot.

“It's fun to be involved in something like this. Chasing a place in the playoffs starts with just keeping the focus the same every day and you can't afford to miss games,” said Saros of the NHL on the website.

The momentum of recent games is taking Nashville to the playoffs.

“It's been a great time. It feels like something special is happening.”

Saros praised the work ethic of his teammates. Nashville players blocked a total of 13 shots.

“They made big blocks again. Killing the coolers has also played a big role, and that has also worked really well. We are all on the same page in our game and really engaged. We play in our own way.”

Florida The Panthers eventually lost to the New York Rangers in the shootout with a score of 3-4.

The Finnish star of the even match was from Florida Eetu Luostarinen, who scored his team's 2–0 goal early in the second period. Before tonight's match, Luostarinen's last performance was on March 9, when he tallied one assist against the Calgary Flames.

In the winning shots, the Finns got the spotlight Anton Lundell, who, however, failed to score. The victory for Rangers was completed Artemi Panarin.

Florida Captain Alexander Barkov did not play in the match. Barkov suffers from an officially unspecified ailment which, among other things According to Florida Hockey Now has a lower body injury.

However, the problem is not supposed to be particularly serious. It's more of a precaution as the playoffs approach.

“Barkov is not in my lineup, but my coaching team will let me know if something changes,” Florida's head coach Paul Maurice described the situation during the Rangers game.

Barkov also missed Thursday's Nashville game. At that time, he still participated in the warm-ups, during which the final decision was made.

Next time, Florida will play right away on the night between Sunday and Monday, Finnish time. It will face the Philadelphia Flyers away.

Finnish striker Kasperi Kapanen was involved in the overtime goal of the St. Louis Blues as the team defeated the Minnesota Wild 5-4 in the Saturday night round after a close battle.

So, Kapanen's zero performances in the last matches ended on Saturday evening. Finished the winning goal Brandon Saadwho also recorded an assist in the match.

“Thus [Kapasen] coming with speed to the right wing and I gave him the puck. He played a great game and the puck found its way into the goal,” Saad commented after the match ended of the NHL on the website.

The power man of the night in St. Louis was Jordan Kyrou, who completed the hat trick. Kyrou scored the goals in the second and third periods.

Apart from Saros, the Finnish goalkeepers shone Joonas Korpisalo. He drove the puck 18 times as the Ottawa Senators beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2, returning to a winning streak after three straight losses.