Ice hockey | Jussi Tapola, who piloted Tappara to the final, praised HIFK and criticized Pelicans and Ilves

Tapola brought HIFK into the category of top European teams.

10.4. 20:37

Tampere

Tappara–HIFK 2–1 (wins 4–1, Tappara to the final)

Helsinki This season, IFK plays in the bronze match of the Hockey League, and Tappara defends its championship in the final matches. The last match of the teams’ semi-final series ended 2–1 for Tappara, and the match wins went to Tampere 4–1.

Tappara’s head coach Jussi Tapola has praised HIFK profusely throughout the match series, as well as after the series was decided. Tapola said that HIFK is among the same top European teams that Tappara has faced on its way to becoming the CHL champion.

At the same time, Tapola teased the topics of the Ilves and Pelicans series.

“Above all, the series has been tough and fair, if you look at both teams. If you look at that second series of matches and what is being talked about there: there is filming and refereeing issues and others. They haven’t been talked about here once. Both have played hard and physically, but no one has been left lying down,” said Tapola.

Poleaxe managed to score in the first period when Petteri Puhakka directed the puck from the air to the goal. In the second round Walter Merelä was the sharpest in the loose puck with superiority in front of the goal, and the Tampere team’s lead increased to two goals.

The reduction of HIFK came from the youth department: Alexander Kaskimäki was able to lift the puck into the goal from close range during the second period.

No more hits were seen, so Tappara goes to the finals, for which it can prepare for a good week.

HIFK got a hard-nosed defender back in his lineup Ilari Melartin. After the match was paused, Melart gave recognition to how tight Tappara’s grip is throughout the match.

According to Melart, Tappara simply does things well from one game to the next, and even if they do things well from game to game, it’s not enough against them.

“It kind of depended on who could manage to implement their own system. Unfortunately, Tappara implemented it better,” said Melart.

The people of Helsinki the season can already be said to have been rich in phases even before the bronze medal game. In the early season, tight matches constantly turned into losses, but in December the game started to flow. HIFK managed to end the longest point streak in the club’s history, when the team took points from 16 games in a row.

“An upward season, when compared to the early season. Although it’s not what I and the team were looking for, we still managed to play on the upswing,” said Melart.

The public did not abandon HIFK even in difficult moments. The regular season audience average of 7,100 is the third best in the league, only the teams from Tampere playing in the Nokia Arena got ahead.

HIFK will no longer play in the Nordenskiöldinkatu ice rink this season. HIFK is the lowest placed team in the semi-finals, so in the bronze game it will have to play away in either Lahti or Tampere. The bronze match will be played according to the original schedule on April 20.

“In time, you will certainly get yourself tuned into the game mode. Perhaps, in principle, the wish would be that it would not have to be played in the coming years. When it’s there, you’ll definitely get yourself mentally ready for the match,” says Melart.

