Ice hockey | Jussi Tapola took the fourth gold, but denied comparisons with legends: “I’m an ordinary coach”

Tapola said that what warmed him the most was seeing experienced players celebrating the championship.

Tampere.

When Tappara’s head coach Jussi Tapola walked to get his gold medal, rhythmic shouts of “Tapola” rang out from the stands. Tapola, who brought four golds to Tappara, will leave at the end of the season, and the memory mark on the community is deep.

Like Tapola, Tappara has won four championships Rauno Korpi in the 80s. Kalevi Numminen reached three golds in the 70s. But Tapola refused to equate himself with club legends.

“I’m not on the same pedestal. They are legends, I am an ordinary coach,” said Tapola.

Tapola’s championships have come in 2016, 2017, 2022 and 2023. Tapola did not confirm where the road will lead next.

Elmo-TV reported in March

, that Tapola would be moving to Adler Mannheim of the German league. Tapola dismissed the talk about the future by saying that the next step is sauna with the champion team.

From the fifth the match turned into a wild spectacle. Tappara lost its three-goal lead and was down a goal at the end of the final period. Veli-Matti Savinainen the equalizer came at the last second.

In overtime Marcus Davidson settled after the Pelicans Iikka Kangasniemi had failed the run-through.

“I don’t know why the heart rate drops. First 3–0 and a goal was scored from every position. I knew that this was not going to happen,” said Tapola.

“We saw as much drama arc as you can see.”

Tapola said that especially seeing experienced players celebrate the first big win of their careers. For example Jori Lehterä the championship was the first in his entire career.

“Now when you see those players there raising the Canada cup, it warms the heart the most. The best thing is to enjoy and watch them. As a coach, I myself have been able to experience these feelings, but many players have not.”‘

The Pelicans were able to pick up one win in the series and take the tiebreaker to overtime.

“Tactically challenging. The Pelicans are a well-coached, committed group that plays hockey that you have to be on your toes with. If you hawk a bit, we’ll strike right away. The second best team was against us,” said Tapola.

Before the Finnish championship, Tappara won the CHL championship this season. In Tapola’s opinion, it was an important experience on the way to the Finnish championship.

“The CHL championship brought such confidence and certainty to the cut-off games. We knew how to hit the gas to the bottom.”