Ice hockey | Jussi Tapola is now coaching the most popular team in Europe – this is how he commented on Leijoni’s head coaching job

Tapparan gold finger Jussi Tapola, 49, emptied the barn last spring. The CHL championship and the fourth WC gold crowned Tapola’s ten-year period in Tampere.

When there was nothing left to win in Finland, it was time for the most successful coach of the last decade of the SM league to go smell new winds.

Such could be found in the armpit of the Alps, in the giant European club SC Bern.

Tapola, who moved to Bern with his family at the end of July, has enjoyed the change.

“It has even been a refreshing change from what I was used to. New teams, oppositions. Brand new players, coaching team. Actually, everything has been new. Earlier, I got used to being more stuck in routines,” says Tapola.

Kill it was hired in Bern to restore the glory of the club. In the 2010s, five Swiss championships, most recently Kari Jalonen under 2019, the celebrated club has slipped into a bad downhill in recent years.

Still, Bern has already had the highest audience average in European club hockey for 22 years straight. Last season, the number was 14,750 – a few years ago, a couple of thousand more.

“The expectations in this environment are high. When the last few years have not been what is expected, it brings a lot of pressure to the players.”

“This pressure and burden is the biggest thing we have dealt with. So that there wouldn’t be that mental ballast and fear all the time.”

Tapola is already the sixth head coach in Bern in five seasons. Even this season, Bern is not expected to be among the sharpest top of the Swiss league. The goals are also moderate.

“Our big goal is a place in the playoffs,” Tapola announces.

Still life is new to Tapola in many ways. In Tappara, his backbone over the years was a game and club culture backbone that had been tuned to the extreme.

Now the palette is still in many respects.

In the training season, Bern suffered one defeat after another under its new Finnish coach. However, Bern has won two of the three matches of the season.

“The most challenging part is always making the natural game visible within the system. If we start thinking too much about the system, then we forget about playing with instincts, speed and struggle. A balance is sought here.”

“But luckily, sportsmanship here is in good shape. For example, the test results of our players’ ability to absorb oxygen are better than in Tappara”, explains Tapola.

SC Bern players try to protect their goal during a match against Lausanne HC in January 2022.

Although Tapola was already able to work in a top-quality big club in Finland, there are differences with the European level giant.

“Compared to Tappara, the difference is at least that Ilves was always there when we talked about ice shifts or anything. We always shared the same hall”, Tapola laughs.

“But the fact is that it is possible to hire Europe’s top players in Switzerland. In practice, you can choose the best of all foreign players.”

Although the number of foreign players in one team is limited to six in the Swiss league, Tapola, for example, has at its disposal a dozen players who have played in the NHL.

This group also includes both Finns in the team, Julius Honka and recently joined with a probationary contract Joona Luoto.

“One big thing in Finland is taxation. Here it is significantly lighter for the players. It is also a big competitive advantage in, for example, Sweden and Germany compared to Finland. The players get much more for the same money.”

“Actually, in every team in the Swiss league, the top two players are EHT-level men. In Geneva, for example Sakari Manninen and Teemu Hartikainen are also the top of the Finnish national team, the top of the Swiss national team is in Zurich and Zug,” Tapola lists.

Attracting more than 17,000 spectators, Bern’s home arena is clearly the largest in the Swiss league. The team’s audience average has been the highest in Europe for 22 years straight.

Also in terms of gameplay, the Swiss NL is different compared to the domestic SM league. A big factor is the fact that the series has head coaches from five different countries (Finland, Switzerland, Canada, Sweden, Norway).

Next to Tapola, another Finn is from Biel-Bienne Petri Matikainen.

“It certainly has an effect on the fact that there are quite different teams here. The fastest teams and players are really fast. In particular, the speed of changing direction is greater here than in Finland. That’s why the best teams are really good here,” says Tapola.

The rinks in Switzerland are also bigger, all 30×60 meters.

“The game is a little more open than in Finland. Perhaps the Swiss way of thinking is such that sometimes you want to offer more entertainment than results. That is, the player’s thought pattern is to score a goal in every change. However, in Finland, the basic idea is based a lot on defense.”

In Tappara Tapola became known as a coach who swears by the name of a tight five-a-side game. However, he does not intend to turn Bern into a “Swiss Tappara” in all respects.

“Of course, you have to adapt your philosophy to the place you’re going. To see the history and see how the team has played so that there is not too big a change at once.”

“I think that’s the only right way to approach when entering a new organization. The change process must of course be done, but you also need to understand cultural issues.”

Although Tapola left Tappara, Tappara did not completely leave him. Even this fall, Tapola has followed his followers with interest Rikard Grönborgin handprints on ax chests.

“I have followed with great pleasure. The game looks fresh, and the new acquisitions have been excellent,” Tapola praises.

“It’s great to see that a certain kind of culture of winning and playing is preserved there. The new coach then brings new spices. Tappara is on an excellent path.”

During his time at Tappara, Jussi Tapola coached the team to four Finnish championships. Photo from the spring 2022 celebration.

Killing the name is also undeniably part of the conversation when talking about Leijoni’s future head coach candidates.

This season was decided by washing Jukka Jalonen a successor is currently being sought.

Before the information about Tapola’s two-year contract with Bern became public in the summer, he was considered a very possible successor to Jalose. Since then, they have become the top candidates in the general discussion Kari Jalonen and Antti Pennanen.

“At the moment, the full idea is only in Bern. And I believe that Leijonat is in the process now at the point where decisions are made here and now. I, on the other hand, am focusing here and now on Bern and I have already openly announced it before,” Tapola answers when asked about the Lions’ interest.

“But the future is one that no one will ever know anything about. Let’s keep it there in the future.”